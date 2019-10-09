Two awards at Morpeth festival

Morpeth Mayor Alison Byard and Les Elliott. Picture by Paul Stephenson Media.

Thousands came along to the town centre for a packed weekend of foodie fun and live entertainment.

More than 100 traders lined Bridge Street last Saturday and Sunday to showcase some delicious local produce.

Highlights included chef demonstrations in the event’s demo kitchen and performances from the Voice of the Town people’s choir and the Band of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers.

The festival’s secluded drinking area, the Posh Pen, was located next to the Street Food Quarter and there was a range of drinks vendors.

The entertainment for younger festival goers included face painting and a fairground carousel.

A special Trader of the Year award was given, with judges looking for presentation, produce, knowledge and customer service.

Dozens of stalls scored well as the standard was so high, but the judges picked out The Honey Store as the 2019 winner.

Les Elliott, who started attending Morpeth Farmers’ Market five years ago, runs the family business. The honey comes from Clifton, Ponteland, Hexham and Corbridge.

A new Sustainable Trader award was also given. This went to Well Hung and Tender.

In addition, there was a new Vegan Hall for festival goers and the event’s Green Team was also on hand to ensure traders were following the sustainability guidelines and plastics ban.

Centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, one of the main organisers, Joel Plumley said: “We would like to a say a huge thank-you to everyone who helped make sure this year’s Morpeth Food and Drink Festival was the biggest and best yet.

“It was a fantastic celebration of the wonderful local food and drink producers we have in the region, as well as some great local musical talent.”

Following The Lions Club of Morpeth’s three-day book sale, organising Lion Les Sage had a brainwave as the books left over included some boxes of cookery books.