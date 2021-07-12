Venue in Pegswood supports NHS fund-raiser

Open Day at Pegswood Welfare.

As the date earlier this month coincided with the NHS Charities Together ‘Big Tea’ fund-raiser, tea and cakes were provided and raised a total of £50 in donations.

Having recently received the welcome news of an extension to their lease, Pegswood Welfare has now welcomed three new trustees to its Board of Management, but they are still looking for more trustees who are willing to contribute their skills and experience.

A spokesman for The Welfare said: “The building and its facilities have played an important part in the community life of the village, and old friends and new were welcomed on the day. It was a chance for some to take a trip down memory lane looking at the old photographs on display and for others to see and try out what was on offer for users of The Welfare, including table tennis and carpet bowls.

“We would like to thank Glenton’s Bakery for supplying the cupcakes and Paul and Lynne of Cube in Morpeth for the large cakes.

“As we emerge out of lockdown, the trustees are developing a programme of new activities at The Welfare and are presently undertaking some interior refurbishment of the building.