VIDEO: A great display at the Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering

From dragons and dancers to musicians and gadgies - there was so much to see at the parade through Morpeth town centre and the crowd was delighted at the spectacle.

We hope you enjoy this video from our photographer Jane Coltman and there will be lots of pictures to see in Thursday'sMorpeth Herald.

The impressive Durham Dragon. Pictures by Jane Coltman

The impressive Durham Dragon. Pictures by Jane Coltman

The parade through the town centre.

The parade through the town centre.

Piper Jamie Allan.

Piper Jamie Allan.