Visitors present their varied photographs

On Tuesday, March 19, Morpeth Camera Club was pleased to welcome members of Whitley Bay Photographic Society for an exchange visit.

Eight photographers took part, beginning with Ann Watson with Absolute Beginner To Novice, My Story So Far.

Starting with images taken on her mobile phone, they included the Spanish City with sunset reflections and dewdrops on leaves. She said that by working on a theme it helped to focus her mind, and illustrated this with a series of close-up images of a swan.

By entering competitions she began to learn more and more about composition, cropping, choice of papers, and mounting options. Investing in a new camera, tripod and bag, she was excited to take up photography on a more serious level.

Her presentation included cityscapes, sunsets, reflections, Whitby Goths, cracked ice and street scenes.

Next up was Ray McIvor with an audio visual (AV) presentation entitled New Year In New York.

The audience enjoyed colourful images of posters, bars, pavement artists, street scenes in the rain and the Empire State Building with its art deco features, stained glass and panoramas.

Images of brownstone buildings contrasted with modern glass high rise blocks, with a myriad of reflected patterns.

Ray concluded with the bright lights of Broadway, which perfectly captured the atmosphere of the city.

Another AV followed, this time by Richard Narcross who chose the Newcastle Quayside as his subject.

Early morning shots of the iconic bridges, apartment blocks bathed in morning light, pedestrians disappearing into the mist on the Millennium Bridge, Baltic stairways and the beautiful curvature of the Sage building interior were presented.

Concluding with a night shot with starburst lights, his AV of beautiful images, set in perfect time with the music, captured the iconic riverside perfectly.

The Fallen was an AV presented by Peter Reynolds.

He began with an introduction relating to his great grandfather, who took part in and survived the Great War, and his subsequent tragic life.

Images of red rose bushes planted around innumerable white gravestones, flags, memorials, nameplates and poignant statuary were included.

Scenes of sandbags in trenches contrasted with modern day green fields full of poppies, and Peter’s compilation of images told a moving and telling story.

In complete contrast, Alan Watson gave a talk entitled Better With The Lens Cap Off or Ten Minutes Of Your Life You Will Never Get Back.

At London’s Fashion Week, Alan, who visits every year, has become recognised by models and photographers in the industry. He takes photos of trendy, quirky and glamorous individuals outside the fashion houses, who are there with the sole intention of being photographed.

The audience enjoyed seeing internal catwalk shots of models in the latest designs, some very outlandish and some wearing beautifully crafted creations.

All fashion houses, he said, have their own staff, but if you are lucky you can be invited in. In readiness he takes along his cheap stool to stand on and tape to mark his spot, but you must know your place, he said, and obey house photographers from the major magazines.

In a very interesting insight into the fashion world, Alan displayed his talent for photographing people.

Rust was the title of the next AV from Brian Tunnard. Set to eerie music, Brian included stark images of rusty cogs, cars, tractors, springs, couplings, wheels boats, tanks and trains, which depicted deep decay and dereliction.

A very different theme followed with an AV of the Yorkshire Sculpture Park by Ron Clements.

Set to serene music, Ron captured the amazing variety of sculptures, some made of mesh, letters of the alphabet forming circular structures and abstract figures hugging tree trunks.

There were human sculptures appearing from walls and embedded in stones, weird heads, horses, spy holes and eerily suspended mesh eyes.

Ron’s very interesting production would encourage anyone to visit this fascinating place.

The final AV, by David Parkinson, was entitled London — Thames To The City.

There were images from Blackfriars, with its old pubs and railway plaques reflected in modern tower blocks, to images of the ‘Walkie Talkie’ and ‘Cheese Grater’ buildings that contrasted with the old Borough Market, with its food of every description.

The Tower Bridge Exhibition on its river walkway, the old architecture of Greenwich, and the Royal Observatory compared with the modern Canary Wharf, which comes into its own at night, with office lights and neon signage.

And finally, during an Open House Event in the city, David captured interior images of Lloyds of London with its iconic interior and exterior escalators.

John Barnes thanked the visitors for an exceptional evening, adding that Morpeth Camera Club members were looking forward to attending Whitley Bay to show examples of their own photography.

A pooled supper was then enjoyed, ending a very interesting evening at the club.

For more information regarding the club and to view its programme visit www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk