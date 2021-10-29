Volunteer receives prestigious award for her work in Morpeth

Rhona Dunn receives her British Empire Medal from Her Grace, the Duchess of Northumberland.

Rhona Dunn was among four residents presented with British Empire Medals at an investiture ceremony at Alnwick Castle by the Duchess of Northumberland, in her capacity as the Queen' s Lord Lieutenant for the county.

The award is given to those engaging in voluntary work who have made a ‘hands-on’ contribution to their local community and recipients are entitled to use the post-nominal letters ‘BEM’.

Mrs Dunn, 81, from Morpeth, was awarded her BEM for her voluntary work which started in 1957 as a Boys’ Brigade officer where she was Brigade Training Officer and made an honorary Vice President.

As well as the Boys’ Brigade she works with Contact, Rotary, Barnabas, Sanctuary, Red Cross, the Methodist Church, and Changing Lives.

Victims of the Morpeth Flood in 2008 were reinstated in their homes as soon as possible as Rhona was instrumental in setting up a warehouse for donated household goods and furniture and cleaning up houses in preparation for incoming tradespeople.

Many local and national charities benefited substantially from her activities: zipwires, sleep-outs and abseiling.

In her work at Contact Mental Health Group, she spends hours helping members utilising her network of community and agency contacts.

Her Grace, The Duchess of Northumberland said: “To receive a British Empire Medal is a fantastic achievement and I am delighted to be able to present these awards to four very worthy recipients.

"Their utter determination, hard work and dedication to help and support their communities over their lifetime is truly commendable.