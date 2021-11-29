Volunteer work supports teenager's ‘deep passion’ for history

Alex Morrell. Picture by Crest Photography.

Alex Morrell first applied to volunteer at Belsay Hall, a grand country house estate, as part of her Year 11 work experience and gave her time there over the summer.

Now in Year 12 at Dame Allan’s Sixth Form, she has secured a longer-term placement as part of the Sixth Form’s community service programme, and is helping to support the conservation and upkeep of the hall.

As a young heritage volunteer, Alex was working in the gift shop and giving tours over the summer.

Now, as part of the community service placement, she works in the hall and is developing knowledge and interest in the conservation of the building and its historical artefacts.

Alex, who is also studying geography and psychology at A-level and has always enjoyed visiting Belsay Hall, said: “I have a deep passion for all things history, so to be a part of conserving it, no matter how little the task is, deeply fulfils me.

“To volunteer for a place that brings me so much joy was a no-brainer for me.

“Volunteering and community service is so important because it feels good to give back to the community and to help other people.