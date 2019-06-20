Volunteers wanted to support prisoners’ families
A North East charity is seeking volunteers to support families of prisoners at HMP Northumberland.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 15:00
NEPACS has worked across the region for more than 135 years to help provide a positive future for prisoners and their loved ones.
HMP Northumberland is a category C prison in Acklington that caters for male offenders.
The volunteer roles include booking people in for a visit, serving refreshments and helping in the play areas for young children.
Emma Price, volunteer coordinator, said the team is looking for people who have a few hours to give each week, between Tuesday and Sunday.
For details, email volunteering@nepacs.co.uk