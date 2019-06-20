Volunteers wanted to support prisoners’ families

NEPACS has worked across the region for more than 135 years to help provide a positive future for prisoners and their loved ones.

HMP Northumberland is a category C prison in Acklington that caters for male offenders.

The volunteer roles include booking people in for a visit, serving refreshments and helping in the play areas for young children.

Emma Price, volunteer coordinator, said the team is looking for people who have a few hours to give each week, between Tuesday and Sunday.