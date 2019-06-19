WATCH: Clap along to Mayor's new video

Town Mayor Alison Byard came up with the Morpeth’s Happy idea and filming took place on Morpeth Fair Day earlier this month.

Volunteer cameraman Andrew Bryson videoed people dancing and enjoying the parade and entertainment in the town centre, and it also includes some dancing in Carlisle Park.

The Winn Electrical Services team with Coun Alison Byard, sitting on a Northumbria Blood Bike, and Lucas Winn, Bryan Winn's son.

The song on the video is a cover of Pharrell Williams' song Happy by local singer Lou Coel.

Coun Byard hopes to raise £15,000 for her mayoral charity, Northumbria Blood Bikes, to buy a new Blood Bike that would be christened Morpeth.

Electrician Bryan Winn supported the Mayor as his company – Winn Electrical Services – paid £1,000 to sponsor the video.