Wheely good fund-raiser for Morpeth MS charity

Pam Davison, centre, outside Benmar House in the wheelchair in which she will take on the challenge.

MS Research and Relief Fund’s (MSRRF’s) Snowdon Wheelchair Challenge will see teams of 12 to 15 participants work alongside one team member in a specially-adapted wheelchair.

The aim is to climb from the base to the summit of Mount Snowdon and back down again on September 21.

It will involve each team working together to climb Wales’ largest mountain – navigating rocky paths and increasing altitude, whilst experiencing stunning views and landscapes along the way.

The charity is seeking participants to join in and be able to push, pull and carry the wheelchair-bound team member up and down the mountain.

Participants can either enter individually or as part of a group, who would then be assigned to a team together.

All teams will benefit from the guidance of an experienced mountain safety company whilst undertaking the challenge, and all participants will be honoured at a celebration evening following the climb that will feature an awards presentation, food and drink.

MSRRF Fund-raising Officer Jon Appleton said: “This is a fantastic, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in a challenge that goes well beyond a normal mountain climb.

“We need teams of able-bodied people to support the event by pushing, pulling and carrying their wheelchair-bound team member and, together, achieving something very special.”

Registration for participants costs £75 per person, with wheelchair participants registering free-of-charge.

All those who sign up will be asked to raise a minimum of £200 each in sponsorship, which will go towards supporting the work that MSRRF carries out in the North East and across the UK.

At its Benmar House headquarters, it provides a range of therapy and exercise sessions and classes that help to relieve the symptoms associated with MS.

For more information about the Snowdon Wheelchair Challenge, go to www.ms-researchandrelief.org/snowdon