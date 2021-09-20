Love Northumberland Awards 2021.

Winners at the LOVE Northumberland Awards in pictures

The very best in community and voluntary environmental work across the county has been celebrated at a special LOVE Northumberland awards ceremony.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 20th September 2021, 11:06 am
Updated Monday, 20th September 2021, 11:23 am

Thirteen groups, organisations, schools and individuals were honoured with winner, runner-up or highly commended awards across six categories

Here are the winners...

1. Best Coast or Countryside Project

Bamburgh Heritage Trust won first prize in the Best Coast or Countryside Project for the ‘Accessing Aidan’ project which celebrates the village's remarkable Anglo-Saxon heritage.

2. Best Urban Project

Best Urban Project was awarded to Morpeth Litter Group for their sterling work throughout the pandemic.

3. Schools Award 1

Allendale Primary School was a co-winner in the Schools Go Smarter Sustainable Travel Award.

4. School Award 2

Stannington First School was a co-winner of the Schools Go Smarter Sustainable Travel Award.

