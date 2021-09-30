Work begins on major housing scheme in Northumberland

Ascent Homes has started work on phase one at the Whinney Hill site.

Planning permission was approved in March this year for 327 properties by Whinney Farm Cottages and construction has commenced on phase one – a range of two, three and four-bedroom family houses and bungalows.

The initial phase comprises of more than 100 homes and will include 28 affordable homes, which will be prioritised for local residents.

There will be three show homes of different house types that will be completed ready for summer 2022.

Ascent Homes, the house-building arm of the county council-owned company Advance Northumberland, has developed a masterplan that incorporates tree lined avenues and a green corridor through the site. It also includes works to the existing highway.

The project is expected to employ up to 140 people in construction, providing new jobs and apprenticeship opportunities for people in Northumberland and contracts for suppliers and subcontractors in the county.

Ascent Homes development director Duncan Bowman said: “This site is a fantastic and important addition to our growing portfolio of developments in Northumberland.

“In working with our development partners, we have produced a masterplan for this scheme which aims to create a housing estate built around a tree lined avenue and linked landscaped areas.

“In addition to our housing offer for sale, we will also be delivering 28 affordable homes – which include bungalows.

“We aim to deliver a quality of scheme that shall be seen as a real flagship development for both ourselves and the local area.”

The development will also generate extra income to Northumberland County Council through Council Tax, helping to underpin vital public services.

Jeff Watson, chairman of Advance Northumberland, said: “This is an excellent scheme that will benefit both the young and the old in this area, and we’re pleased the first priority for the affordable homes will be given to local people in housing need.

“It's also set to bring much-needed jobs and provide a further boost to Northumberland's economy.”