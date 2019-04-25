Young entrepreneurs secure Rotary prize

A group of students are celebrating after coming out top in a regional competition.

Around 100 budding technology entrepreneurs from 13 schools took part in the first North East Technology Tournament, organised and funded by Rotary North East.

And it was students Fay Bloodworth, Zac Megwa, Callam Hinton and Robert Eadington, from Morpeth’s King Edward VI School, who came out on top in the Advanced Level category.

Teams of children, aged between 11 and 16, were challenged to achieve a technical goal of creating a working electro-mechanical device from a kit of parts supplied by Rotary.

The competition, hosted at Argyle House School in Sunderland, was a huge success and offered pupils the opportunity to develop skills in design and technology, team-working, problem solving and communication.

Rotary District Governor Stewart Atkin said: “It’s vital to give young people an interest and a passion for technology. The North East is crying out for skilled professionals and we predict a massive need in the future.

“In order to compete in a global marketplace, we need our young people to realise their potential in this subject. That’s why it’s so vital to get them involved at a young age.”

A total of 22 Rotary Clubs supported the event.

Incoming Rotary District Governor Jacqui Molyneux said: “Rotary Clubs have a long history of working within our community schools to promote learning and development.

“We also provide funding and text books and support sporting events. As well as working to help schools, we are involved with countless other community projects and charities, both nationally and abroad.”

The tournament’s Co-ordinator Chris Baylis said: “It was a difficult decision to decide on the winning team. The general standard was very high and the young people really demonstrated what it takes to shine in our future technology sector.

“The North East has a long history of producing some of the brightest minds in technology. With the entries to the first North East Technology Tournament impressing the judges so much, it’s clear to see that many stars of the future are waiting to make their mark. Everyone who took part was a winner.”

The technology companies present on the day, giving support, were Team Valley Printers; Technology Ltd, Cramlington; RTC North, Sunderland; Labman Robotics, Darlington; IET UK, London; Code Club NE and the Greenpower Education Trust.