Performance and event venue in Morpeth to re-open its doors

An event will take place tomorrow evening to mark the re-opening of Riverside Lodge in Morpeth.

The facility in High Stanners was closed in early January, but a company has taken over the premises and appointed Paul Kelly as general manager to oversee operations.

The bar area is opening up again following some redecorations and work is being carried out to upgrade the cellar.

A refurbishment of the function room will happen in two phases. Redecoration will take place from March to get it ready for the summer wedding season.

Once this period is over, more substantial work will begin. This will include installing a new sound system and lighting rig.

The event on Friday will include The Ed Sheeran Songbook – highly talented Jack Bowater will perform the hits of pop superstar Ed Sheeran – from 7pm.

Mr Kelly, who previously ran the M2 club and Movies Bar in Morpeth, said: “We’ll be providing a really good quality and value-for-money venue and we’re confident it will be a success.

“We’ve had many supportive comments and people have been tapping on the window when we’ve been there to carry out the bar redecorations to ask about the re-opening date.”

Riverside Lodge will be open from 11am to midnight tomorrow. An initial staff is in place, but there will be further recruitment in March.