Photography exhibition for county’s Pride Week

A photographic exhibition is being held to support Northumberland Pride Week.

Northumberland County Council is hosting the exhibition by Trinity LGBT youth group Under One Roof in the reception area of County Hall in Morpeth tomorrow between 2pm and 3pm.

The week, running until June 3, is raising awareness of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) culture and heritage, promoting LGBT+ equality and uniting communities at family-friendly events.

The Trinity LGBT youth group worked with photographer Phyllis Christopher to develop the project, which explores issues of identity and representation.

As part of the presentation, members of the group will talk about their experiences, both positive and negative, of being young and LGBT+ in Northumberland.

There is free admission to this event but if you are interested in attending, reserve a place by emailing katealexander@trinityyouth.org.uk