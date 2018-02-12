Place your bets on raising charity funds

Morpeth Lions Club

Monte Carlo is coming to Morpeth again when Morpeth Lions Club holds its sixth Charity Casino Night.

This year the event will take place at the Masonic Hall, in Howard Road, Morpeth.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 24, opening at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, and aims to raise money to enable the club to help meet local needs.

As well as getting ‘funny money’ to gamble with, the £15 entry charge includes a raffle and supper.

There evening will finish with a blind auction.

Morpeth Lions Club President Margaret Trewick said: “The club is indebted to the Masonic Hall for agreeing to host this event and to Sunderland Lions Club, which is providing its expertise and equipment.

“We aim to provide a fun evening that will hopefully leave our guests asking for it to be held again next year.”

Tickets are now available by contacting Simon Pringle on 01670 513169, or Ken Brown on 01670 515760.