Planned roadworks on major North East routes

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1 and A19 in the North East.

A1 Belford: There will be overnight traffic signals from Purdy Lodge to Mousen Bends northbound from today and Wednesday, April 25, from 8pm until 6am, for survey work.

A1 Felton: There will a 24-hour closure of the layby at Felton on the northbound carriageway until Friday, April 27, for emergency repair work.

A19 Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be lane closures at Silverlink Interchange from today until Saturday, April 28, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A19 Holystone, North Tyneside: There will be a 24-hour closure of the designated lane on the northbound exit slip road until Sunday, December 9. for local authority development work.

A19 Peterlee: A lane one closure overnight between the B1320 Burnhope Way junction to the Passfield Way turn-off. A reduced speed limit of 50mph will also be in place overnight. The work will be carried out between 8pm and 6am and will last for 10 weeks. The A19 will be closed in both directions between the slip roads at the A181 Wellfield to the slip roads at the B130 at Peterlee from tonight for four nights between 8pm and 5am for traffic sensors to be installed.

A184 Testos, North Tyneside: 24-hour lane closure for preliminary utility work. This scheme is due for completion on Thursday, May 3.

FURTHER AFIELD

A1M junction 57 to junction 58, County Durham: Overnight full carriageway closures north and southbound from tonight to Saturday, April 28, from 8pm until 6am for bridge repair work.

A1M junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: Phases of 24-hour lane two closures with hard shoulder running north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60. This project is due for completion in December.

A66 Teesside Park to Surtees Bridge, Stockton-on-Tees: There will be overnight full carriageway closures westbound from tonight to Monday, April 30, from 8pm to 6am. There will also be daytime speed restriction from 6am until 8pm for carriageway improvements. This project is due for completion on Saturday, May 12.

A66 Blackwell to Little Burdon, Darlington: There will be daytime narrow lanes east and westbound with a 40mph speed restriction from today to Wednesday, April 25, from 10am until 2.30pm for local authority litter picking.

A66 Cross Lanes to Greta Bridge, Co Durham: Overnight traffic signals from Cross Lanes to Greta Bridge eastbound from tonight until Saturday, April 28, from 8pm until 6am for inspection work. This project is due for completion on Wednesday, May 2.