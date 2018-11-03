Planned roadworks on major North East routes this week

Highways England is planning the following roadworks on the A1, A19 and other major routes in the North East over the coming week.

A1, Alnwick: There will be overnight traffic signals with traffic being led through the roadworks in convoy north and southbound from Alnwick to Ellingham on Monday, November 5, to Saturday, November 10, from 8pm until 6am for survey work.

A19, Silverlink, North Tyneside: There will be full overnight carriageway closures north and southbound from Silverlink interchange to Holystone interchange with a full closure of the junction and full carriageway closures north and southbound from Holystone interchange to Howdon interchange from Monday, November 5, to Friday, November 9, from 8pm until 6am. There will also be a 24-hour 30mph speed restriction with narrow lanes north and southbound. This project is due for completion in March 2019.

A19, Holystone, North Tyneside: There will be a 24-hour closure of the northbound exit slip designated lane to the A191 until Sunday, December 9, for local authority development work.

A1 junction 73, Newcastle: There will be an overnight closure of the northbound exit slip road on Monday, November 5, from 8pm until 5.30am for sign installation work.

A1 junction 65, Gateshead: There will be an overnight closure of the southbound carriageway with a full closure of the southbound exit slip road at junction 65 on Monday, November 5, from 8pm until 5.30am for carriageway repair work.

A1M junction 59 to junction 60, County Durham: There will be 24-hour lane 2 closures with hard shoulder running north and southbound from junction 59 to junction 60 with speed restrictions. There will also be overnight full carriageway closure northbound and lane 2 closures with lane 1 and hard shoulder running southbound from Monday, November 5, to Friday, November 8, from 8pm until 6am with diversions in place for installation of concrete barrier. This project is due for completion in December.

A1M junction 50 to junction 51, North Yorkshire: There will be full overnight carriageway closures southbound with traffic diverted onto the parallel A6055 from Monday, November 5, to Tuesday, November 6, from 8pm until 6am and full carriageway closures northbound with traffic diverted onto the parallel A6055 from Wednesday, November 7, to Friday, November 9, from 8pm until 6am for resurfacing work. This project is due for completion by 6am on Friday, November 9.

A66, Hulands, North Yorkshire: There will be 24-hour lane 2 closures Monday, November 5, to Monday, November 12, for barrier rope replacement work. This project is due for completion Monday, November 19.

Highways England said: "This summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements was correct as of Friday, November 2, but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."