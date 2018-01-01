Planning bids for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Mrs Liz Costello, land south-west of 1 Ponderosa, Main Street, Red Row, proposed stables; Mrs Joanne Shanks, land west of Swarland Terrace, Main Street, Red Row, proposed timber stable buildings (retrospective).

Morpeth: Mr Ross Sanderson (Galliford Try Partnerships North, Linden Homes), land south-east of Morpeth Golf Club, advertisement consent for three signs, two positioned as a V board, advertising The Fairways development; Mr Terry Fogerty, 19 Badgers Green, Lancaster Park, construction of single-storey rear extension.

Ponteland: Mrs Katherine Buckland, 69 Middle Drive, Darras Hall, proposed extension to the rear of the dwelling; Mr Paul Fairley, land north of Burnlea, The Avenue, Medburn, erection of two dwellings with integral garages; Mr R Peppiatt, 135A Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, construction of single-storey rear extension.

Thirston: Mr Barry Spall (The Northumberland Estates), land east of Greycroft, West Thirston, outline application for the change of use of agricultural land and construction of 30 residential dwellings, together with an improved junction and access road off the C111 road, service roads, footpaths, structural landscaping, a sustainable drainage system basin, open spaces and other ancillary works.