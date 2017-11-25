Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.
Hartburn: Mrs Ann Barns, Woodlands, proposed dormer roof extension and new ground floor entrance.
Heddon on the Wall: Mr Esmond Martlen, 6 Trajan Walk, certificate of lawful proposed development for proposed detached garage.
Longhirst: Mr A Murphy, 7 Micklewood Close, tree preservation order application – remove a yew tree and prune branches of a sycamore tree.
Morpeth: Card Factory, 2A Sanderson Arcade, advertisement consent for fascia signage and projection signage; Mr Chris Gill, 35 Wansdyke, Lancaster Park, tree preservation order application – reduce the crown of an ash tree by 2m; Mr Simon Dutson, 37 Downing Drive, Kirkhill, proposed bedroom and en-suite over garage, and alterations and additions.
Ponteland: Mr Stratford, 2 Edgewood, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – raise four branches, overhanging on neighbouring property, on a copper beech tree; Mrs Wendy Parker, Hazelhurst, Stamfordham Road, proposed kitchen extension.
Stannington: Mr Michael Stanners, The Lodge, The Drive, sub-division of property into two dwellings.
Thirston: Mr Ray Sharp, Woodlands House, The Pipistrelles, Eshott, tree preservation order application – fell a beech tree.
Tritlington and West Chevington: Ms Sandra Blenkinsop, land south of West Chevington Farm Cottages, change of use to residential by erecting three holiday cottages.
Whalton: Mr and Mrs Holmes, The Cottage, Ogle, remove existing car port and entrance porch and replace with extension to side, to include car port.
Almost Done!
Registering with Morpeth Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.