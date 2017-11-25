Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Hartburn: Mrs Ann Barns, Woodlands, proposed dormer roof extension and new ground floor entrance.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Esmond Martlen, 6 Trajan Walk, certificate of lawful proposed development for proposed detached garage.

Longhirst: Mr A Murphy, 7 Micklewood Close, tree preservation order application – remove a yew tree and prune branches of a sycamore tree.

Morpeth: Card Factory, 2A Sanderson Arcade, advertisement consent for fascia signage and projection signage; Mr Chris Gill, 35 Wansdyke, Lancaster Park, tree preservation order application – reduce the crown of an ash tree by 2m; Mr Simon Dutson, 37 Downing Drive, Kirkhill, proposed bedroom and en-suite over garage, and alterations and additions.

Ponteland: Mr Stratford, 2 Edgewood, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – raise four branches, overhanging on neighbouring property, on a copper beech tree; Mrs Wendy Parker, Hazelhurst, Stamfordham Road, proposed kitchen extension.

Stannington: Mr Michael Stanners, The Lodge, The Drive, sub-division of property into two dwellings.

Thirston: Mr Ray Sharp, Woodlands House, The Pipistrelles, Eshott, tree preservation order application – fell a beech tree.

Tritlington and West Chevington: Ms Sandra Blenkinsop, land south of West Chevington Farm Cottages, change of use to residential by erecting three holiday cottages.

Whalton: Mr and Mrs Holmes, The Cottage, Ogle, remove existing car port and entrance porch and replace with extension to side, to include car port.