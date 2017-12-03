Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Miss Terri Crosby, East Wing, Bolam Hall, listed building consent application – proposed replacement of existing white painted timber single glazed sliding sash windows with white painted timber double glazed sliding sash windows.

Morpeth: Mr Chris Lawson, land at the east of Collingwood Manor, Caldburne Drive, advertisement consent for two signs erected on poles advertising Bellway housing development on adjacent land; Mr Johnathan English, 41 Eden Grove, Stobhill Grange, single storey extension to front lounge, WC and hall and rear kitchen/dining room with internal alterations.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Lee and Katie Durham, 12 Moor Lane, Darras Hall, proposed ground and first floor extension to rear and first floor extension to side over existing garage, new roof to incorporate extended attic habitable space, new covered entrance porch and rear loggia, refurbishment of external facades and new front boundary treatment/entrance gates, new resin driveway, sympathetic landscaping to rear garden and new summerhouse.

Whalton: Mr Chris Maxted, Manor Cottage, conservation area consent for replacement of existing front windows with same colour, style and size windows constructed of Residence 9 – composite wood effect windows.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Mr Paul Keenlyside, 8 Ferneybeds Estate, Widdrington Station, proposed first floor side extension over existing study and kitchen, widen ground floor to incorporate storage areas, new first floor master bedroom and en-suite and new study to rear.