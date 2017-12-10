Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Hepscott: Irene Anderson, land south west of Crookham Grove, Stobhill Manor, installation of a new 12-metre wood transformer.

Morpeth: Mr and Mrs Patrick Love, 18 Downing Drive, Kirkhill, proposed single-storey rear extension, linking to existing side extension; Ms Jacqueline Elliott, 20 Church Walk, Kirkhill, proposed demolition of existing access steps and provision of independence step lift, with new concrete landing and replacement steps.

Pegswood: Mr Frazer Thompson, Cookswell House, High Onstead, listed building consent application – proposed new stone water tabling to external parapet roof walls and rebuilding of east elevation chimney; Mr David Robson, 33 Castle Way, proposed second-story extension over garage and two-story extension to the rear.

Ponteland: Ms Alison Paice, 3 Richmond Way, Darras Hall, proposed extension to form a garden room and canopy over front door, rendering to existing walls and stone facing to existing gable; Mr Geoff Moat, 147 Middle Drive, Darras Hall, proposed extensions; Mr David McFarlane, 5 Whin Bank, Darras Hall, front, rear and side extension to the existing dwelling, including room over existing garage; Mr Nick Holland, 157 Western Way, Darras Hall, proposed loft conversion to the existing single-storey wing of existing dutch bungalow.

Ulgham: Mr Patrick Lavery, land south of The Old Farmhouse, reserved matters application for access, appearance, landscaping and scale for a dormer bungalow with double garage relating to planning permission 14/02664/OUT.