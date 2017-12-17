Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Matfen: Mr Paul Jackman, East Moorhouses, proposed orangery to the south-facing elevation.

Morpeth: Mr Jeremy Manley (JD Wetherspoon), The Electrical Wizard, 11 Newmarket, replacement of existing sealed windows to south elevation with new opening windows.

Ponteland: Mr Moran-Parker, 10 Tudor Court, Darras Hall, proposed porch; Mr Singh, 10 Pont View, proposed single storey extension; Dr Farook, 25 Callerton Court, Darras Hall, proposed bedroom and bathroom extension over existing ground floor and wheelchair lift; Michelle Latham and Hazel Bough, 29 Broadway, Darras Hall, proposed change of use of upper floors from residential to beauty/treatment rooms; Mr Rob Armstrong, 14 Middle Drive, Darras Hall, outline planning application for two dwellings, with all matters reserved; Mrs Francesca Corbett, 27 Dunsgreen, extension and conversion of existing garage into family living space; Mr J Nelson, 3 Whinfell Road, Darras Hall, replacement dwelling.

Stamfordham: Dr Duffield, North Lough Farm Cottage, Dark Lane, construction of two-storey rear extension to provide additional bedrooms and study, and internal alteration to single storey building, including new roof.

Thirston: Mr Brian Bradley, 2 Eshott Heugh Farm, proposed new building to incorporate new entrance/gift shop.

Whalton: Mr and Mrs Phillip and Filiz Rodger, Moore House, removal of the existing garage complex and replace with a new complex that will include a new storage area for a biomass heating system.