Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr M Howarth, Bolam Hall, listed building consent application – single storey extension to the rear of the west wing.

Heddon on the Wall: Mrs Rachel Stewart, Heddon House, listed building consent application – replace a sliding sash upstairs window with like for like.

Longhirst: Mr Chris Hogan, former Longhirst Hall, John Dobson Drive, increase of five apartments in bedroom block from 15 to 20 in relation to application 17/01618/FUL.

Morpeth: Mrs Tara Jolly, 7 Ghyll Edge, Lancaster Park, orangery to side of bungalow.

Pegswood: Mr Gary Tyler, 42 Beaumont Court, proposed rear, single storey extension.

Ponteland: Mr Andrew Crawford, 53 Jackson Avenue, proposed rear extension with canopy over and additional front extension adjacent to porch; Mrs Amna Ahmed, 89 Middle Drive, Darras Hall, proposed two-storey rear extension; Mr Alvin Gerrard, 16 The Beeches, garage and utility extension to side of existing dwelling and conversion of existing garage at rear of property to home office/workshop; Mr Guy Foster, 119 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – proposal to fell four Scots pine trees due to damaged lower stems, replace with two Scots pine trees, one standard cherry tree and one standard beech tree.

Stannington: Mr Alan Fleming, land south of Furrow Grove, Station Road, erection of six bungalows.

Tritlington and West Chevington: Mr M Bowey, The Bungalow, Tritlington, demolition of existing bungalow to ground level and construction of proposed four-bedroom detached dwelling with double garage.