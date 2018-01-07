Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Morpeth: Mr Graeme Foggon, 2 Thornton Close, Stobhill Manor, construction of first-floor side extension; Ellen Glynn, 12 Pinewood Drive, Lancaster Park, lounge, WC and bedroom extension; Mr Paul Hicks, Stanley Terrace North Car Park, Stanley Terrace, proposed installation of two rapid electric vehicle charging stations.

Ponteland: Mr Paul Buckham, 7 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, proposed single-storey rear extension; Mr Amit Bahanda, 28 High View, Darras Hall, proposed garage and bedroom extension, including dormer windows, French doors and Juliet balcony, new entrance gates and extended driveway; Ponteland Private Nursery, Abbeyfields House, 103 Cheviot View, certificate of lawful development application – proposed change of use from a care home (class C2) to a registered day nursery (class D1); Mr Paul Richardson, 8 Wentworth Court, Darras Hall, demolition of an existing dwelling and construction of a new detached dwelling with an integral double garage, associated boundary wall, a gate and landscaping; Mr Stephen Watson, 40 Collingwood Crescent, Darras Hall, extension to rear of bungalow and infilling of existing recessed entrance lobby to form a porch.

Whalton: Mr and Mrs Rainbow, Glebe House, alterations to existing shed and garage to form garden room, shed and garage and replacement roof covering to the east end of the barn/shed/garage.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Mr Barnes, Greenville, Grange Road, Widdrington Station, replacement of existing boundary fence and driveway gate on front of property adjoining public road with new fence and gate.