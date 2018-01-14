Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Hickey, land west of Post Office, Fourth Row, Linton, change of use from residential garages (disused) to industrial (B8 use).

Morpeth: Mr Andrew Hurst, 29 Priors Walk, Kirkhill, replacement front porch.

Ponteland: Mr Philip Earley, 1 Abacus House, Meadowfield, change of use from office to class D2 for a private health, fitness and nutrition centre; Mr P Dodds, 30 The Beeches, proposed erection of one residential dwelling (C3 use); Dr F and Dr L Kamali, 193 Edge Hill, Darras Hall, proposed porch and internal alterations to create dining room and conversion of coal store and storage to create utility room; Mr Ian Thompson, land north west of Ramsholt, Dissington Lane, agricultural determination – proposed general purpose shed.

Stannington: Mrs Niki Miller, land at Moor Farm Estate, Station Road, outline planning permission, with all matters reserved, sought for development of eight houses and the demolition of existing outbuilding structures.

Thirston: Mr Graham Wilcock, Studley Cottage, B6345 West Thirston Village, tree preservation order application – fell two sycamore trees to ground level and crown reduce another sycamore tree by 30 per cent; Mr Richard Pike, land north of Eshott Airfield aircraft hanger, change of use of disused land to D2 use and construction of activity centre for corporate team building and experience days.

Tritlington and West Chevington: Mr Andrew Lees, Earsdon East Forest Farmhouse track from C1105 Causey Park junction to East Forest Farm, detached double garage.