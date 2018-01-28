Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Ms Jan Clark, 5 The Precinct, Hadston, retrospective application – installation of an ATM through a white composite security panel to the right-hand side of the shop entrance.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Dalvir Singh, Bank Top Stores, Front Street, Ellington, retrospective application – installation of a disabled access ramp.

Hepscott: Mr P Sample, 25 Norham Drive, Stobhill Manor, proposed single-storey front and rear extension, including part garage conversion.

Longhorsley: Mr John Dunn, land north of Normandy Terrace, East Road, construction of detached timber stable block incorporating tack room, wash box and feed store.

Lynemouth: Mrs Annie Wiltcher, 56 Park Road, lounge extension to side and rear porch/wc.

Mitford: Mr Shallcross, land north-west of Spital Hill Lodge, outline application for the erection of one dwelling house (C3 use).

Morpeth: Mr and Mrs Smith, 23 Northbourne Avenue, construction of rear single-storey kitchen extension to existing terraced dwelling.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs McDonald, 2 Willow Way, Darras Hall, demolition of garage and construction of two-storey extension.

Stamfordham: Mr and Mrs Nicholson, Herondale, 22 Grange Road, construction of single-storey rear and two-storey side extension.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Mr and Mrs T Marshall, Willow Grove Cottage, Grangemoor Road, Widdrington Station, proposed detached two-storey residential dwelling, with new highway access onto Grangemoor Road.