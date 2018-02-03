Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Colin Noble, Aldersyde, 13 Lynemouth Road, Ellington, rear extension, loft conversion and erection of replacement detached garage to rear.

Hebron: Mr M Clippingdale, Benridge Moor Farm, change of use of existing agricultural buildings to two dwelling houses; Mr McIver, land north of Fivehills, Fairmoor, new build four-bedroom dwelling.

Morpeth: Mr Barry Wilson (on behalf of the county council), Southgate Wood, tree preservation order application – fell three self-sown sycamore trees encroaching properties, fell a dead sycamore tree near path, fell a sycamore with basal cavity near path, fell seven self-sown ash trees encroaching properties, fell a wild cherry tree encroaching property and crown raise and selectively prune to 5m five beech trees, five ash trees and 12 western hemlock trees encroaching properties; Mr and Mrs Pickford, 65 Crawhall Crescent, Kirkhill, proposed single storey rear extension.

Ponteland: Mrs Clare Lamplugh, 69 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, proposed brick entrance and sliding gates, porch, tarmac driveway and garden room; Mr Lee Porter, 3 Jackson Avenue, proposed kitchen extension; Mr William Douglass, Garden Cottage, Callerton Hall Drive, High Callerton, proposed detached garden room; Mr and Mrs Mark Smith, 3 Wood Fields, Eland Haugh, proposed bedroom over existing garage and single storey rear extension; Mr David Dalton, 71 Kirkley Drive, construction of two-storey rear extension.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Mr Chris Murphy, 12 Chibburn Court, Widdrington Station, single storey side extension.