Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Longhorsley: Ms Phillipa Atkinson, 2 Smallburn Road, construction of a single storey extension to front/side of property and further conversion of second floor.

Morpeth: Mr Michael Greveson, Wansbeck House, Dogger Bank, application for tree in a conservation area – fell holly tree and remove roots.

Netherwitton: Mr Alun Moore, Beacon Hill Farm, proposed treehouse holiday unit.

Pegswood: Mr David Pollard, land north and east of East Farm, conversion of grade-II listed East Farm Barns into two dwellings, change of use of former shop into café, refurbishment of existing flat above café, including new window to side, demolish Lane End garage and Lindisville bungalow and proposal for 28 additional dwellings.

Ponteland: Mr Adrian Hughes, 74A Western Way, Darras Hall, proposed glazed porch to front, glazed covered way to rear and ancillary works; Mr Nigel Lever, 37 Linden Way, Darras Hall, construction of first floor rear extension; Mr Mark Young, 57 Longmeadows, Darras Hall, demolition of existing rear conservatory and replacement with proposed single storey extension; Mr and Mrs B Donaghey, Plot 1, Harrison Hall, The Avenue, Medburn, construction of a detached two-storey dwelling and detached double garage; Mr Marc Dixon, Dilston House, Higham Dykes, Milbourne, replacement of two windows with dormer windows to the existing house, and construction of a new garage and workshop to accommodate eight cars; Mr Mark Watson, 31 Darras Road, Darras Hall, construction of two/three storey extensions to front, side and rear.