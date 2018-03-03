Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Mr and Mrs John and Lynne Carruthers, 30 Second Row, Linton, construction of an extension to rear of existing dwelling.

Morpeth: Mr McCavoy, 11 Westgate, Newminster Park, tree preservation order application for the felling of a horse chestnut; Four Seasons Health Care Ltd, East Riding Care Home, Whorral Bank, construction of a building to house two biomass boilers and pellet storage area to provide up to 120kW energy to the care home; Susan Small, 52 The Fairway, Loansdean, construction of a bedroom and bathroom above existing garage; Mrs Wendy Smith, Café Des Amis, 52 Newgate Street, retrospective rear extension for additional seating area to existing café; Mr Colin Stamp, 30-32 Newgate Street, listed building consent application – internal alterations to form two additional shop units and re-opening of two windows.

Ponteland: Vicky and Michael Straughan and Burgan, 4 The Close, Darras Hall, demolition of existing two-storey domestic property and construction of new in place two-storey dwelling; Mr and Mrs Binzi Haire, 25 Edge Hill, Darras Hall, construction of two-storey extensions to front, rear and both side elevations.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Mrs Wendy Paterson, 80 East Acres, Widdrington Station, proposed kitchen extension, garage conversion to form new accessible bedroom and first floor bedroom with ensuite over; Mr J Malone, 9 Sycamore Close, Widdrington Station, construction of a single storey rear extension to provide a summer room and office space.