Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Mr Kenneth Wright, 57 Coquet Drive, Ellington, construction of ground floor rear extension.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Paul Rippon, Turpin’s Hill Farm, proposed agricultural storage building.

Hepscott: Mrs Pam Tompkins, Selworthy, extension to side for playroom/sun room in lieu of conservatory; Dr David Steel, 1 The Orchard, construction of single storey conservatory to rear.

Morpeth: Mr Philip Renowden, 51 Grange Road, Stobhill Grange, proposed kitchen refurbishment by way of a conversion of existing garage, alter flat roof to pitched roof and replace windows and doors; Mr Brian Penfold, 4-5 Newmarket, proposed conversion of two shops into one shop with flat and extension above and improvements.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Luke Tomkins, 19 Parklands, Darras Hall, construction of two-storey extension and new pitched roof to existing building; Ms Elspeth Charlton, 7 Deyncourt, Darras Hall, proposed single storey double garage to side; Mrs Sarah Youngman, 85 Edge Hill, Darras Hall, construction of two-storey extensions to front, rear and side and proposed entrance gates;

Wallington Demesne: Mr Alan Cowan, land to the west of Greenside Farm, proposal for a detached workshop/store.

Whalton: Mr Colin McClymont, land at Bonas Hill, Ogle, listed building consent application – internal reconfiguration of the listed farm buildings, reduction in the number of residential units from three to two and construction of two detached garages.