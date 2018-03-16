Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

East Chevington: Wellburn Care Homes Ltd, Heatherdale Residential Home, The Parks, South Broomhill, construction of a building to house two biomass boilers and pellet storage area to provide up to 120kW energy to the care home; Mr Paul Johnson, 45 Swarland Terrace, Red Row, proposed rear kitchen/dining room extension, bedroom extension at the first floor level and bay window to front elevation.

Lynemouth: Mrs P Ward, St Aidan’s Church, Church Square, change of use from church to four houses.

Morpeth: Mr Kenneth Stait, Rycroft, Glenton, 55 Newgate Street, proposed part-demolition of existing gable end of existing cottage together with alterations to provide one bedroomed holiday cottage, construction of two town houses (three bedroom) on the site of former dwellings and associated landscaped courtyard;

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs A Shepley, 27 Queensway, Darras Hall, proposed bedroom extension over existing garage and front porch with canopy; Mrs Lindsey Haire, 25 Edge Hill, Darras Hall, tree preservation order application – prune a hornby tree, a larch tree and five wild cherry trees by 10 to 15 per cent; Mr and Mrs Ghosh, 26 Avondale Road, Darras Hall, extension to the rear of property to provide more bedroom accommodation and larger communal areas; Mr Paul Fairley, land north of Burnlea, The Avenue, Medburn, resubmission of application – erection of two dwellings; Mr and Mrs Jonathan Beswick, 194 Western Way, Darras Hall, proposed kitchen extension at the rear – with decking and extension to the front hallway.