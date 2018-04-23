Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Hepscott: Mr Grahame Sinclair, Old Hepscott Manor, erection of new double garage with games room and reinstatement of pitched roof to existing garage.

Morpeth: Mrs Carole Wardrope, 2 High Stobhill, Stobhill Grange, proposed two-storey side extension; Mr Bob Blagojevic, 11 Queensway, Newminster Park, proposed single storey front and rear extension and new tiled roof over.

Pegswood: Mr Gordon Rowell, 19 Butterwell Drive, proposed two-storey side extension.

Ponteland: Mr Stephen Leonard, 15 Richmond Way, Darras Hall, proposed ground floor extension to front of property and rear dining area, extension over garage and two-storey extension to rear of property; Mr Paul Willis, land north west of 40 Meadow Court, Darras Hall, construction of two-storey dwelling with integral garage on ex-nursery site (plot two); Mrs Nabila Rani, 160 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, proposed two-storey extension, front portico and entrance gates.

Stannington: Mrs Sue Hart, 17 Station Road, change of use and extension of existing outbuilding to holiday let (use class C1); Mr Brad Holbook, land south of 33 Station Road, construction of four two-storey dwellings comprising of three five-bedroom units and one four-bedroom unit with associated landscaping.

Thirston: Mr and Mrs T Holt, The Brambles, West Thirston, proposed kitchen extension.

Widdrington Station and Stobswood: Rev Ray Biddiss, Mile Road, Widdrington Station, enlarge existing pedestrian access to form vehicular access.