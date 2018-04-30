Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Ellington and Linton: Miss L Elliott, 19 The Knoll, Ellington, construction of single storey side and rear extension.

Longhirst: Mr Alan Green, land south of 4 Station Cottages, change of use of agricultural building to residential (C3 use); Mr John Stores, former Longhirst Hall, John Dobson Drive, listed building consent for the temporary removal of the wall to north approach to hall for access to Dairy Lane while work is being carried out for up to two years – wall to be reinstated once works have been completed.

Pegswood: Mr and Mrs William Robinson, 6 Mitford Avenue, construction of single storey rear extension.

Ponteland: Mrs Carolyn Fuller, 18 Willow Place, Darras Hall, proposed ground floor extension to rear of property and to front to create integral garage, creation of additional storey above existing single storey property and demolition of existing detached double garage; Mrs Lindsey Haire, 25 Edge Hill, Darras Hall, retrospective application – change of use of land to form part of residential curtilage and erection of a 1.5m boundary fence; Ms Amanda Booth, 1 Darras Road, Darras Hall, proposed single storey extension to rear of house, extension of existing garage and internal renovation; Mr Victor Ideson, 3 Rowan Drive, proposed two side extension and single storey rear extension.

Stannington: Whitehouse Farm Centre, electricity distribution substation in masonry enclosure.

Whalton: Mr and Mrs Phillip and Filiz Rodger, Moore House, replacement of existing entrance porch and conservatory with new porch and orangery.