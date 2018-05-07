Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Longhorsley: Messrs Glenwright, land north west of Cross Cottage, outline permission with all matters reserved for the erection of a mixed-use building comprising D1, A1 and A3 uses, plus manager’s quarters (C3); Ms Phillipa Atkinson, 2 Smallburn Road, proposed extension to front/side of the property and conversion of part of roof space.

Morpeth: Mr Ricardo Matos, 13 Highford Gardens, Kirkhill, proposed side extension to form dining room and study; Mr Alastair Willis (agent), Fulbeck Grange, advertisement consent for two entrance signs, six flag pole signs and a V-board sign; Ms Nicola McCoy, 55 Townsend Crescent, Kirkhill, two-storey extension to rear, single storey extensions to garage and porch at front and alteration from flat to pitched roof; Mr Robert Kerr, Northlands Nursing Home, 21 Kings Avenue, proposed external timber decking to lounge to provide amenity space.

Ponteland: Mr Colin Gradon, Chestnut Lodge, Medburn, construction of rear extension ground floor family room for kitchen/dining; Ms Belkis Hermes, Hayworth Croft, The Avenue, Medburn, construction of one detached dwelling on plot 5.

Stannington: Mr David Richardson, 24 Green Close, construction of single storey rear extension.

Wallington Demesne: Mr Paul Foley, Highlaws Farm, listed building consent application for various alterations and repairs – lead valley replacement, re-point east stone gable, window repairs and alterations, west gable render removal/repair, upgrade and extend central heating, rewire house, remove stone fireplace and hearth, pine cladding and concrete floor replacement.