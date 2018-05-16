Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr K Storey, land west of Grey Stones, Wallridge Cottages, Ingoe, reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, layout and scale relating to approved outline planning permission 15/00684/OUT; Miss Terri Crosby, East Wing, Bolam Hall, listed building consent application for repairs to existing windows.

Longhorsley: Mrs Julie Dawson, land south west of Hill View, development of land to build American-style timber barn, incorporating stables, with external hard standing, outdoor fenced horse riding arena and three-bedroom static caravan; Mr Richard Hall, land east of Low Southward Edge, prior notification for a proposed new building to provide storage for machinery, equipment, produce storage and maintenance.

Morpeth: Mr Simon Miles, Durhams Building, Unit 3 Coopies Way, change of use to class B2, General Industrial, for the manufacture, storage and distribution of craft beer; Mr Jeremy Terleske, 7 Old Bakehouse Yard, works to trees in a conservation area – fell London Plane due to excessive shading; Mrs Gail Lowdon, 49 Grange Road, Stobhill Grange, removal of existing flat roof over converted garage, provision of a timber trussed pitch roof to match existing finishes and installation of a bow window to the front elevation.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Gary Brewis, 16 Collingwood Crescent, Darras Hall, proposed two-storey extension.

Tritlington and West Chevington: Mr Stephen Thompson, The Letch, Gorfenletch, provision of entrance area with utility room, access corridor and extension of the living room area under existing canopy.