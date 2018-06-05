Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Cresswell: Mr Joseph Fordsham, 10 Dovecote Mews, Cresswell Home Farm, re-submission of listed building consent application – proposed sub-division of unit 10 to create additional unit at 10A.

Morpeth: Mr Alan Moody, 1 Wansdyke, Lancaster Park, proposed porch; Diana Scott, Summerscott House, tree preservation order application to remove a branch near to the garage roof of a poplar tree and remove stem overhanging driveway of a different poplar tree.

Ponteland: Mr David Dalton, 71 Kirkley Drive, construction of two-storey rear extension; Mr and Mrs James Law, Harrison Hall, The Avenue, Medburn, demolition of existing detached garage, construction of new single storey side extension and detached triple garage, addition of roof lights to front and rear of main house; Mr Christopher Goodfellow, 11 West Road, advertisement consent for an externally illuminated projecting sign.

Stannington: Mrs Linda Coltman, land south west of Birchwood Nurseries, Station Road, change of use of land from agricultural in order to relocate existing stables and equestrian arena from north of the site to the south and addition of steel shed and mucking area.

Ms Lorna Waddell, Aspen Hair and Beauty, Church Road, retrospective application – advertisement consent for illuminated sign on gable end, two fixed signs to car park and entrance.

Ulgham: Mrs Hartop, land east of Lynebank, reserved matters application for access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale relating to approved planning permission 16/01401/OUT (outline application for one new dwelling).