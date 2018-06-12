Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Belsay: Mr Nathan Squires, Bolam Hall Cottage, internal re-configuration and extension to the north of the dwelling.

East Chevington: Mr Lee Anderson (county council), Druridge Bay Country Park, an extension to the café area and some internal alterations to form showers within toilet area; Mr Paul Shucksmith, Old Ambulance Station, Hadston Road, proposed first floor extension and detached garage.

Heddon on the Wall: Captain and Mrs Brown, River Heights, 16 Station Road, erection of a detached dwelling house.

Hepscott: Mrs Sally Carroll, 12 Eglingham Close, Stobhill Manor, replace existing fencing in back garden with acoustic fencing.

Morpeth: Mr Terry Fogerty, 19 Badgers Green, Lancaster Park, proposed rear extension;

Ponteland: Mr Gary Thornton, 46 Woodside, Darras Hall, new three-storey detached house – basement and two upper floors; Mr Anil Bamrah, 19 Birney Edge, Darras Hall, construction of proposed two-storey rear extension; Mr Steven Gannon, Hazledene, 2 Prestwick Road Ends, proposal to demolish existing ground floor conservatory to rear and construct sunroom, and new second floor extension to rear; Mr Winch, 9 Bell Villas, advertisement consent for a set of mild steel letters reading ‘You only live once’ with concealed LED lights.

Ulgham: Ms Hartop, land north of Lynebank, construction of two dwellings.

Whalton: Mr Edward Bishop, 5 Berkley Terrace, proposed two-storey rear extension and new front window.