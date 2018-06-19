Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Heddon on the Wall: Mr Robbie Hindmarsh, 92 Trajan Walk, demolition of existing garage and construction of replacement garage; Mr K Baker-Rain, Garden House, proposed Georgian style orangery to extend kitchen area.

Longhorsley: Mr Richard Hall, land east of Low Southward Edge, proposed new building to provide storage for machinery, equipment, produce storage and maintenance.

Matfen: Mr and Mrs I and L Andreyeva, Fenwick Cottages, proposed single and two-storey extension to existing cottage; Mr Andrew Kane, South Fens Cottage, replacement of existing outbuilding with new larger single storey outbuilding.

Morpeth: Mr Samuel Beecroft, 27 Rectory Park, Deuchar Park, rear single storey extension to provide accessible shower and bedroom; Mr Tony Hall, British Telecom, Coopies Way, construction of new steel framed warehouse and external racking for storage of building materials – site to be used as builders merchants; Mr and Mrs Adamson, 57 Pinewood Drive, Lancaster Park, proposed two-storey extension to front, rear and side elevations; Mr Ian Murray, 24 De Mowbray Way, Lancaster Park, proposed front entrance porch – enclose the existing canopy porch.

Stamfordham: Mr Rory Windham, The Beeches, Hawkwell, erection of an oak frame single garage.