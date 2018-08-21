Planning list for council to determine

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Heddon on the Wall: Mrs Mary Spoor, 25 Heddon Banks, demolition of an existing three-bedroom house and construction of new build three-bedroom house and single garage, with living spaces to the first floor.

Hepscott: Mr Goode, East Hemmel, Catchburn, tree preservation order application – remove five spruce trees.

Morpeth: Mr and Mrs Crichton, 14 Churchburn Drive, Loansdean, proposed replacement and rear extension, replacement of roof structure; Mr Gavin Crisp, Fifth Avenue, Stobhill, proposed garage and kitchen/dining room extension.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Chris Carlington, 151 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, proposed 8.5m high detached dwelling on land at rear of property; Mr Anthony Brown, Manor House, Medburn, tree preservation order application – fell one cherry tree; Mrs Sue Aviston, Ponteland Primary School, Thornhill Road, proposed installation of modular classroom to provide two classrooms; Mr Larter, Plot 1, former nursery site, Meadow Court, Darras Hall, construction of two-storey dwelling with integral garage on ex-nursery site; Mr Hamza Mohammed, 7 Grenville Court, Darras Hall, proposed rear bedroom and garage extension and removal of existing conservatory to be rebuilt as bedroom.

Tritlington and West Chevington: Mr Thompson, land south east of Causey Park Lodge, proposed farm shed, including office and workshop, and external dryer powered by biomass.

Ulgham: Miss Lisa Crichton, Noble Firs, tree preservation order application – full removal of holly tree due to proximity to property.