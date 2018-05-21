Planning proposals submitted to council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Morpeth: Mrs Suzanne Sweet, 5 Wansdyke, Lancaster Park, construction of single storey rear extension with balcony, rear dormer extension to create two bedrooms and conversion of garage flat roof to pitch.

Ponteland: Miss N Marek, 108 Western Way, Darras Hall, single storey extension to the rear and some internal re-ordering.

Tritlington and West Chevington: Ms S Jeffrey, Priestbridge House, construction of detached granny annex.

Ulgham: Mr Peter Richardson, Southcroft Stables, The Croft, outline application for the re-development of previously developed land (stables and outdoor yard area) for up to five two-storey dwellings.

Whalton: Mr and Mrs Hanover, Seven Stars, change of use from private meadow to private garden area and re-positioning of boundary fence; Sir Richard and Lady Caroline Renwick, land north of Stonelea and White Cottage, development comprising of a detached dwelling and associated single storey detached garage block.

Widdrington Village: Mrs Carolanne Coomber, Lawvale Cottage, nine static caravan plots, six touring caravan plots and amenity block extension.