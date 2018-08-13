Planning proposals submitted to council

The following planning applications have been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Longhorsley: Mr and Mrs Matheson, The Retreat, East Road, proposed demolition of the single storey rear additions to the north and replace with new two-storey extension on same elevation to match existing footprint.

Mitford: Mr Shallcross, land north west of Spital Hill Lodge, outline application for the erection of a single residential dwelling.

Morpeth: Ms C Grieve, 36 Staithes Lane, Low Stanners, proposed internal alterations and ground floor extension to provide enlarged kitchen/family room and utility, demolition of existing single garage to allow construction of raised terrace access to extension and increased hard-standing area for parking two cars.

Ponteland: Mr and Mrs Geoff Wren, 22 Fellside, Darras Hall, extension to form kitchen and family room with bedroom over and extension to existing dormer windows; Mr Richard Elliott, 6 Willow Way, Darras Hall, demolition of existing flat roof garage, construction of two-storey side extension and single storey rear extension and alterations to existing house, including forming new window/door openings to front elevation; Mr Steve Convey, 93 Runnymede Road, Darras Hall, demolition of existing conservatory to allow new build conservatory.