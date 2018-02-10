Plans for big events in Hadston

Plans to organise a firework display in Hadston for this year’s November 5 celebrations are progressing well.

At a meeting of East Chevington Parish Council on Monday, members heard that potential venues in the village have been discussed, talks have been held with a pyrotechnics expert and the insurance company has been contacted.

A date has not yet been confirmed and the organising committee is meeting again soon to further discuss the display.

It is hoped that the event will not only entertain the crowds, but stop illegal bonfires in the village, which was an issue last November.

l A three-day event to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War is being planned by the parish council.

The 1918 celebrations will be staged in and around Hadston from Friday, November 9, to Sunday, November 11.

Ideas so far include a concert in the community centre, featuring poetry and singing, an exhibition of work, including displays by local schoolchildren, in Hadston House and a service at St John’s Church.

l The parish council’s precept will be £59,830 for the 2018/19 financial year – increasing from £57,550 last time round.

Coun Fred Thurgood, who was acting chairman at the meeting in the absence of Coun Anthony Reay, described the increase as minimal and said residents ‘shouldn’t be subjected to even more expenditure’.