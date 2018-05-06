PLASTIC: Follow Kenya’s strong example

Hear, hear, I echo Mr and Mrs Les Foster’s letter congratulating Linda of Price’s Fruit Shop for ditching plastic bags, (Morpeth Herald, April 26).

However, let us not sit on our laurels, Morpethians. We have a long way to go before we catch up with Kenya.

Since August 2017, that country’s new law threatened up to four years imprisonment or fines of up to £31,000 for anyone producing, selling or just carrying a plastic bag. This has drastically reduced plastic bag pollution. In February more than 50 people were arrested, and one of Nairobi’s markets was shut down for noncompliance.

Well done Kenya. Morpeth and the UK have something to learn from you.

For now, despite tinkerings from the large supermarkets, most of us have to reduce our plastic waste voluntarily.

Let’s do more to support shops like Linda’s. As for the other small retailers, here is your chance to lead the way.

Bridget Gubbins

Morpeth