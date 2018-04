Congratulations to Linda and husband, of Prices Fruit Shop, Morpeth, for ditching plastic bags.

It is nice to see shops taking decisions like this. It all goes towards helping the environment.

I’d like to add it is a pleasure to shop there, and Linda, Amanda and Christine are always welcoming and professional.

It’s nice to support local traders as this is what makes Morpeth that little bit special.

Mr and Mrs Les Foster

Address supplied