Play your part in national spring clean

Northumberland County Council is backing a national campaign to get people out and about in order to help clean up their local communities.

The Great British Spring Clean is all about showing you care about the environment on your doorstep, as well as making a positive impact by clearing litter pollution from your local street, park or beach.

Promoted by Keep Britain Tidy, this year’s initiative runs for a full month from March 22 to April 23. It aims to inspire hundreds of thousands of people to get outdoors, get active and help clear up rubbish.

Litter remains a huge problem across the country – causing harm to the environment and wildlife – with local authorities in England having to spend more than £700million on street cleaning services every year.

Northumberland County Council will be encouraging and supporting groups, individuals and their own staff and councillors who want to ‘do their bit’ to help clear up the litter from streets, parks and beaches.

Officers will be on hand to give advice and essential equipment can be loaned to groups who want to collect litter. Council teams can also arrange to pick up the bagged waste afterwards.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for the environment and local services, said: “We are so proud of our beautiful county and are determined to keep it that way.

“We all have our part to play in keeping Northumberland clean and we are encouraging as many groups, individuals and organisations as possible to take part over the month of the spring clean.

“I’d also encourage my fellow local councillors to become involved and help join events in the county.

“Together, we can make a real difference and clean up the environment on our doorsteps.”

If you would like to loan equipment such as litter pickers, hi-visibility vests, gloves and rubbish bags, you should email nicola.wardle@northumberland.gov.uk or call 01670 622997 by March 13.

To find out more about the campaign, and register your event, go to www.keepbritaintidy.org