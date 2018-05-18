Plenty going on in the week before Northumberland Day

In advance of this year’s Northumberland Day, May 27, schools all over the county are planning a week of class activities to give their children an insight into past and present-day Northumberland and great Northumbrians.

Kirkharle Courtyard has gone to town with its plans to decorate and entice people to find out more about Northumbrian food and crafts, while the Northumberland Rocks group will be encouraging people to share pictures of painted rocks found in the county, to win a prize.

Northumberland Day is an initiative that was launched and championed by Langley Castle, with support from other stakeholders and private businesses.

A curtain-raiser ahead of Northumberland Day itself will be the Marvels, Massacre and More! event at the castle, which runs from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, May 26.

This will include a re-enaction of the Hexham Massacre of 1761 by the Time Bandits, falconry, Northumbrian piping and children’s planting activities.

To follow in the foodie footsteps of the World’s Biggest Stottie, which was created last year, a new, super-sized food item – the cheese and onion Noggie – will be created.