Plenty of festive cheer in the air at Morpeth

Crowds turned out in their thousands to see the Coca-Cola truck visit Morpeth and the Christmas lights display switch-on event at Sanderson Arcade.

The big red attraction last Thursday and Friday was parked in Bridge Street and Morpeth Town Team organised a range of other attractions to go with the visit.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck in Morpeth. Picture by Doug Harrison.

These included carol singers, stalls, face painters and kiddies’ rides.

On Saturday in Sanderson Arcade, X Factor 2016 finalist Sam Lavery entertained the crowds and helped switch on the Christmas lights with Santa, Mrs Claus, elves, Morpeth Mayor Nic Best and Mayoress Joan Howard.

The event, which was hosted by Heart breakfast radio presenters Justin and Kelly and sponsored by Cookswell Citroen, also included festive stilt walkers, a Santa’s grotto and a performance from the Morpeth All Saints First School choir.

It was brought to a close with a spectacular fireworks display.

One of Sanderson Arcades festive displays. Picture by Doug Harrison.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager, Joel Plumley, said: “We have truly welcomed in the festive season with a two-day visit from the Coca-Cola truck and our huge Christmas lights switch-on event.

“We have loved seeing everyone getting in the Christmas spirit and we have lots of festive entertainment planned for the upcoming weeks, including our festive farmers’ market on Saturday, December 2, and a visit from real reindeer on Saturday, December 9.”

Additional attractions on Saturday were the Christmas Market in the Market Place and the launch of Morpeth Rotary Club’s annual Tree of Light initiative.

X Factor 2016 finalist Sam Lavery entertained the crowds. Picture by Doug Harrison.