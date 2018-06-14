Plenty of prizes for pooches at dog show in town

Dozens of canines were entered for the dog show during Morpeth Fair Day.

The event on Sunday, which took place in High Stanners, was run by staff from Heighley Gate.

There were eight classes and an entry average of 22 dogs per class. The Best in Show winner was Darcy the poodle.

My Pet HQ in Morpeth sponsored the event. A total of £178 was raised for North East-based Wag and Company, the business’ chosen charity that it supports all year round.

The first Fair Day dog show took place last year.

Caroline Coppen, My Pet HQ managing director, said: “It was another fun event with dogs of all different shapes and sizes.

“The owner of the Best in Show winner is a dog groomer and the prize was a free dog grooming at the shop, so she has given us the voucher back to raffle off for the charity. It is worth £35.

“We had a celebration in the shop as it was on Fair Day 2017 that we first opened our doors to the public.

“Since we first launched the business, we’ve been very much focused on how to educate pet owners to make choices that will allow their pets to lead healthier and happier lives.

“We offer a huge range of natural products, but really it’s always been about community.”