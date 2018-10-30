Plenty of treats at market in town centre

Purchase some winter warmers and treats for Bonfire Night at Morpeth Farmers’ Market this Saturday.

Traders will be selling fresh breads, meats, cheeses and jams, as well as sweet delights and home-made gifts and crafts.

Marsh Loves Mallow and Mazzeh Spice will be at the monthly market for the first time after having a stall at the well-attended Morpeth Food and Drink Festival last month.

Also attending is Kitty’s Ginger Wine, winner of the Trader of the Year award that was presented during the weekend celebrating local produce.

Joel Plumley, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “We are excited to welcome back the monthly farmers’ market this week and we are delighted to welcome new faces from this year’s Food and Drink Festival.”

The stalls will be up in Morpeth Market Place between 9am and 3pm.