Plenty to see during society’s short stroll

Morpeth Footpaths Society

The sunshine continued with another blistering day for our five-mile circular walk.

Starting in Great Whittingham, we proceeded on St Oswald’s Way towards Matfen, passing an 18th century water windmill.

We stopped for coffee on Toft Hill, which has spectacular views, before descending through woods and crossing several streams. Lunch was on Matfen Village Green, and we returned along the Reivers No. 10 cycle track.

Although fairly short, it was very interesting with lots of variation and history.

Our next walk is on Sunday, an eight-mile (four hour) walk at Dipton Mill, with woodland, field edges, views and some walking along a minor road.

Meet at 10.30am at Dipton Mill Inn. Visitors of all ages welcome. Call 07557 109418 if you wish to join us.